WINNIPEG - Manitoba's chief public health officer says he's worried by an increase in COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg and that some people are going to many different locations while symptomatic.
"It's concerning," Dr. Brent Roussin said Monday.
The number of active cases in the capital city has almost tripled to more than 280 since the start of September. Sixteen of 22 new provincial cases reported Monday are in Winnipeg.
The province identified several Winnipeg restaurants, bars and gyms as sites of possible exposures over the past week. There have also been cases in schools and from gatherings in homes.
Roussin also said the number of contacts for each person who tests positive has increased, and that's putting pressure on staff tasked with tracking them. For example, one person who tested positive in Winnipeg had 50 contacts, according to recently released data in the province's public health report for the week of Sept. 6 to 12.
Roussin said mandating masks and bringing back other restrictions is on the table. But for now, the province is monitoring the situation.
Roussin said he does encourage people to wear masks, even without a mandate.
"If the vast majority of Manitobans want to wear a mask in indoor public places, we don't really need a mask mandate."
Roussin also announced that two more Manitobans have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the province to 18. The recent deaths are of a man in his 80s in the southern health region and a woman in her 80s in the Prairie Mountain region.
Those areas saw a resurgence in positive cases in July and August. As a result, specific regulations around masks and group sizes were put in place in Prairie Mountain, which includes Brandon. Infection numbers in those regions have since dropped, while cases in Winnipeg have surged.
Also Monday, the government revealed details of how it will spend its $85.4-million share of recently announced federal funding to help schools during the pandemic.
Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the money will help enhance remote learning for students who can't attend classes. Those students include those with chronic health conditions who are advised by doctors to not attend.
Remote learning is also available for some high school students in more-crowded schools and for students whose classes have been temporarily cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
But Goertzen said the province is not expanding remote learning to make it an option for any student who wants it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.