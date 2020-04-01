WINNIPEG - Manitoba's COVID-19 numbers continue to climb and health officials say they are now seeing early signs of community transmission in Winnipeg.
The province has announced 24 new probable or confirmed cases, bringing the total to 127.
Among them are three health-care workers — at two hospitals in Winnipeg and one in Selkirk.
Manitoba's chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says the Selkirk worker was infected from travel and the Winnipeg cases are still under investigation.
The province will now start screening all health-care workers when they enter acute-care and long-term care facilities by taking their temperature and asking them questions about symptoms and travel.
Roussin says cases in Manitoba had been related to travel or linked directly to other cases, but now a few cases have appeared in Winnipeg with no such link.
"We've seen a number of cases — four or five cases — that we can't link to travel or to a known transmission chain," Roussin said Wednesday.
Since it appears community transmission has started, the number of cases may rise more sharply, he added.
"Certainly, if we don't put in measures to interrupt that (community) transmission, that's when you start seeing the climb towards the peak occur."
The Manitoba Nurses Union said it is concerned nurses are not always getting proper protective equipment while dealing with patients, putting workers at risk.
Nurses have asked for the right to wear more-protective N95 respirator masks when dealing with patients who are being tested for COVID-19. Health officials have said surgical masks are all that is required.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020
