WINNIPEG - More ventilators have arrived in Manitoba as the province prepares for hospitalizations due to the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, said one person has been hospitalized with mild symptoms.
"This individual is stable at this time and we will monitor the situation closely," Roussin said Thursday.
There are 17 cases of the novel coronavirus in the province. All but one has been connected to international travel or another positive test result. Public health investigations are ongoing, Roussin said. Nine of the cases have been confirmed by the national lab in Winnipeg.
Health Minister Cameron Friesen said it is an unprecedented time and many people are feeling anxious as they see empty parking lots and restaurants and quiet streets.
"We have such tremendous respect for the many Manitobans who are taking this seriously, who are taking the precautions," he said.
The province is taking other efforts, he added.
It has received 27 extra ventilators for a total of 270, and more are on the way.
Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre has also prepared for special areas to put COVID-19 patients, if needed, in the future. More community screening sites, including multiple drive-thrus, are opening.
Eighty-nine physicians have come forward to offer their services and to take on additional hours.
The government has also bulk-purchased alcohol-based sanitizer for health-care facilities.
Roussin said lab tests are being prioritized as capacity continues to increase. Hospital-based patients, very ill patients, health-care workers and patients on First Nations will be first to be tested. That means other test results could be delayed.
"Our lab is strained," he said.
More than 3,200 tests have been done so far at Manitoba's lab.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020
