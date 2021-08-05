WINNIPEG - Manitoba students are to return to classes Sept. 7 and will have mask use recommended but not mandatory.
Under the province's new COVID-19 back-to-school plan, students can attend in-person classes full time and extracurricular activities including sports and field trips will resume.
Students from kindergarten to Grade 6 will be grouped in cohorts to minimize contacts, but those in grades 7 to 12 will not.
The government is recommending mask use but not requiring it and it says schools should encourage physical distancing as much as possible.
The province's chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, has said the aim is to make going back to school as normal as possible with the pandemic continuing.
Manitoba's COVID-19 case counts have been dropping sharply in recent weeks and the province has loosened its public health restrictions.
Starting Saturday, mask wearing will be suggested but no longer required by the province in many indoor public areas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2021.
