VANCOUVER - More than 1,400 properties in British Columbia's Cariboo region have been placed on evacuation order as wildfires rage across the province.
The order from the Cariboo Regional District covers roughly 1,000 properties south of 100 Mile House and 482 properties in the Canim Lake area, with residents warned of "immediate danger" from wildfires.
The District of 100 Mile House, roughly 200 kilometres north of Kamloops, has been placed under an evacuation alert, which means residents have been told they may have to leave their homes with little notice.
It comes as much of central and eastern British Columbia is under a special weather bulletin warning of smoky skies.
Environment Canada issued the special air quality statement warning about the smoke for the next few days in areas stretching from the Interior of B.C. to Yukon and the Alberta boundary.
Wildfires have also forced closures of major highways in the province, including Highway 97 north of 70 Mile House and Highway 20 in the Anahim Lake region.
More than 1,760 square kilometres of land has burned since the wildfire season started on April 1. The wildfire service said in a statement that more than 98 per cent of that area is from wildfires that crews are currently battling.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.
