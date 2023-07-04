KELOWNA, B.C. - Police in Kelowna, B.C., say a mountain biker has died after a crash at Big White Ski Resort, which was hosting the B.C. Cup downhill racing event on the weekend.
An RCMP spokesman confirmed that a cyclist died of their injuries, but because the crash was not criminal in nature, he referred all queries to the BC Coroner's Service.
The coroner's service also confirmed the death, saying it is now in charge of investigating the incident.
The service says it's very early in the process of trying to determine all of the facts.
Neither police nor the coroner's service confirmed that the person who died was taking part in the B.C. Cup.
Big White resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.
