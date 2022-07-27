CADOTTE LAKE, Alta. - Mounties in northern Alberta say a shelter in place order has been lifted after a shooting.
RCMP say officers received a 911 call Tuesday night about someone with a firearm and a man injured in a home on the Woodland Cree First Nation in the Cadotte Lake area.
The 35-year-old man was taken to a hospital in a helicopter in serious condition.
Police ordered residents to stay inside their homes while they investigated.
There was no word on an arrest.
Woodland Cree Nation is made up of four reserves in northern Alberta, about 500 km northwest of Edmonton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.
