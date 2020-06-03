WINNIPEG - Manitoba health officials are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, says the new case is part of a cluster that now totals four temporary foreign workers in the southern health authority region.
Roussin won't identify the workplace, but says protocols regarding self-isolation were followed and there is little risk to the public.
Manitoba has registered 298 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and nine cases remain active.
Premier Brian Pallister says his government might make some COVID-19 aid programs available to more people.
Pallister says forgivable loans for businesses and one-time payments for low-income front-line workers may be expanded if uptake remains low.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020
