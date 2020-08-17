WINNIPEG - Manitoba's growing number of COVID-19 cases, including clusters in Brandon and in the Niverville area south of Winnipeg, has exceeded what health officials expected for the summer months.
The province reported 38 new cases Monday, including one at a personal care home in Steinbach. That brought the total of confirmed and probable cases to date to 731. The number of active cases, which had dropped to one in mid-July, was up to 232.
"Most of us in public health were definitely expecting numbers like this — and possibly worse — in the fall respiratory virus season," chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said.
"We were doing our planning based on probably a more mild summer, but that's what this virus is like. If you get a couple of clusters, it can spread quickly."
The case at the Bethesda Place personal care home reported Monday was still under investigation. The individual had been put into isolation as soon as symptoms showed, Roussin said.
One cluster involves 64 people in Brandon, including a few dozen workers at the Maple Leaf Foods meat-processing plant in that city. Roussin, who has only referred to a "workplace" in Brandon, has said there was no sign the novel coronavirus had been spread within the work environment.
A more recent cluster, reported on the weekend, is in the Niverville region. Roussin would not go into detail about the 23 active cases in the area. He called it a localized cluster with no sign of community transmission.
The government is still planning to reopen schools Sept. 8.
Saskatchewan and British Columbia recently pushed back their back-to-school dates. Roussin said the idea is not entirely off the table in Manitoba either.
"If we see large areas of community-based transmission provincewide, or even in certain locations, then we may have to think about how we approach (school reopening), and it may differ our approach."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2020
