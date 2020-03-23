WINNIPEG - Manitoba's chief public health officer urged people Monday to cancel all non-essential travel outside the province as he announced another case of COVID-19.
"I'm strongly advising all Manitobans, including health-care providers, to cancel or postpone any non-essential travel outside of Manitoba," Dr. Brent Roussin said. "This travel advice is regarding international travel as well as travel within Canada."
The latest case of the novel coronavirus involves a man in his 50s from Winnipeg and is believed to be travel-related. Roussin noted that all of Manitoba's cases so far are related to travel.
He said anyone who returns from either international or domestic travel should self-isolate for 14 days.
"I want to make clear that this is not just a suggestion."
The directive, however, does not apply to the transportation of goods and services, or to people who live in border communities and need to travel for basics such as groceries, he added.
Roussin said one other previous probable case was found not to be the virus. That means the number of people infected in Manitoba remained at 20. Fourteen have been confirmed by the national laboratory in Winnipeg.
No one was in hospital due to COVID-19, Roussin said. One person previously hospitalized has been released.
More than 4,300 tests have been done in the province. Results for health-care workers, people in hospitals or long-term care homes and First Nations residents are being prioritized.
Roussin said there was a backlog at the provincial testing lab due to diminishing supplies of reagent, a substance needed to do tests. The lab is working to create its own reagent and Roussin said he hopes the facility will be back up to capacity this week.
When asked about concerns that there is not enough testing being done, Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer, said there are several ways health-care professionals can observe the effect of the virus. She also noted there were still low levels of emergency room visits.
"We aren't seeing COVID-19 in our hospitals at this time."
Officials also announced home-care workers will be screening clients over the phone before entering homes to determine if there could be a risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the household.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020
