AIRDRIE, Alta. - One person is dead and nine others have been injured after more than a dozen vehicles crashed in poor weather conditions north of Calgary.
RCMP say they responded Tuesday night to reports of a collision involving several vehicles.
A preliminary investigation has found five sedans, four pickups, three SUVs, a van and a commercial vehicle with a trailer were involved.
Airdrie RCMP were still on the scene around midday Wednesday and traffic was starting to slowly move again.
Police say the primary causes seem to be weather and road conditions.
One person died on-scene and nine people were taken by ground ambulance to hospitals for various non-life-threatening conditions.
"Road conditions are still poor, and police continue to recommend that drivers avoid travelling if possible," RCMP said in a news release.
"If travel is unavoidable, please exercise caution and drive according to the road conditions."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.
