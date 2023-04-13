CALGARY - One man died and a second person was injured Wednesday night after a shooting in a neighbourhood immediately north of Calgary's downtown.
The shooting near a grocery store in the Kensington business district at about 9:30 p.m. resulted in a major police response, including a helicopter circling the area.
Police said in a news release Thursday that officers were called for reports of gunshots around the same time as a driver of a Black SUV approached on-duty firefighters in the downtown seeking help for a passenger in his vehicle who had been shot.
Firefighters attempted to save the man, but police said he died at the scene and the driver fled before officers arrived.
EMS spokesman Adam Loria said paramedics also responded to both locations, declaring the man dead in the downtown and transporting one person to hospital with minor injuries from the Kensington area.
Police said officers are still working to confirm the injured person's involvement in the shooting, but believe they could have been with the person who died.
It was the second shooting to take place in a high-traffic area that day.
Earlier Wednesday, a man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a midday shooting on a Calgary Transit bus in downtown's East Village.
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld described the noon-hour shooting as disconcerting and said officers remain committed to Calgarians' safety.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.
