WINNIPEG - Manitoba officials say there is one new positive case of COVID-19 in the province.
Eight people have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Case eight is a man in his 80s who lives in Winnipeg.
Health officials say it appears all cases were exposed to the virus through recent travel.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, is strongly recommending any recent international travellers self-isolate for two weeks.
He also recommends people avoid large gatherings, in particular any upcoming St. Patrick's Day parties.
The Manitoba government announced last week that schools will be closing for three weeks starting March 23.
Child-care facilities, senior homes and casinos remain open, but Roussin says they are monitoring the situation daily.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.
