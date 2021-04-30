VICTORIA - British Columbia's solicitor general says police conducting checks will only ask drivers and not their passengers whether they're travelling for non-essential reasons as part of an enforcement plan aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Mike Farnworth says passengers will not be questioned for constitutional reasons based on legal advice, so the stops at high-traffic corridors and two ferry terminals don't stray into potential investigations.
Farnworth says he has met with representatives of racialized groups about their concerns that various communities could be targeted and he believes improvements have been made on how the process will work.
He says police will not make any random stops or collect information and that most people are abiding by an order prohibiting non-essential travel until May 25.
Farnworth says there will be signs warning drivers well ahead of checkpoints and anyone who is deemed to be travelling outside their region will be turned around.
The National Police Federation says it's pleased the plan is focused on encouraging people not to travel between regions after initially expressing concern about a lack of detail in the order and how it could affect members of the RCMP.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021.
