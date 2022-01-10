WINNIPEG - The number of people in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19 continues to climb.
Health officials are reporting 378 COVID-19 hospitalizations, up 81 from Friday.
The number of those patients in intensive care has grown slightly — to 38 from 34 — and there have been 19 deaths.
To try to slow the spread, the government has maintained public health restrictions, including capacity limits in many indoor places, and has moved schools to remote learning this week.
The Opposition New Democrats are calling for a one-time payment of up to $750 per child, to help families deal with the costs of remote learning.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the money could be put toward a new laptop, a subscription to a learning program, or similar items that allow kids to learn at home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022
