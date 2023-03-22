REGINA - Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer tabled the province's 2023-24 budget on Wednesday. Here are some of the highlights:
-- Forecast surplus of nearly $1 billion, with almost all going to pay down debt.
-- No new taxes and no tax increases.
-- Revenues of $19.7 billion, a 15 per cent increase from last year's budget.
-- Spending of $18.7 billion, including $7.1 billion for health care.
-- Health-care spending is up by $431 million including money for staffing; to reduce surgical wait times; and for mental health and addictions.
-- $3.7 billion is for the Saskatchewan Capital Plan to build schools, hospitals, highways and other infrastructure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.
