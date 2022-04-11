Vancouver's fire chief says two people were hospitalized and officials were trying to account for everyone who lived in a residential building that caught fire today in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.
Chief Karen Fry says officials were trying to account for "upwards of a handful" of people who lived in the building, adding that the status of everyone who lived in the building wasn't known as some could have been out or scattered after fleeing the fire.
Fry says paramedics told her that one person who was taken to hospital sustained injuries after jumping from an upper floor.
She says another woman was hospitalized after being rescued from the second floor about an hour into the fire, while firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue others from upper floors that were engulfed in smoke and flame.
Fire crews were called around 11 a.m. and found flames and heavy smoke billowing from the four-storey building, which contains low-income single rooms.
Fry says the building was home to vulnerable residents in the city's Downtown Eastside and housing will need to be arranged for those who were displaced.
By mid-afternoon, Fry said part of the roof had collapsed.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told a separate news conference on Monday that an estimated 70 residents were affected and a reception centre was being established for those who need support.
Fry says the building had recently been inspected and it had a sprinkler system, but she didn't know if it was working when the fire broke out.
Smoke that drifted across downtown from the fire was toxic and should be avoided, she added.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.