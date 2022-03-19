CALGARY - Police arrested two people at the so-called freedom protest in downtown Calgary after some demonstrators refused to leave a park that's become ground zero for the rallies.
One man was taken to the ground by multiple officers shortly after mounted units and police with bicycles began pushing people to the outskirts of Central Memorial Park in the Beltline community.
Another man sat on a park bench and refused to leave. He was arrested for obstruction of justice and handcuffed in front of a crowd of hundreds holding signs against COVID-19 health measures.
Earlier on Saturday, a group of about 1,000 people converged at the park before taking their protest to city hall. Police forced demonstrators back from the roadways so traffic could move.
"They can't stop us," said a speaker over a megaphone.
Another speaker said, "They're not going to scare me away. I am not fearful just like you are not fearful. Keep standing up."
Some people waved upside-down Canadian flags, Alberta flags and at least one Gadsden flag — a yellow banner with a snake reading "don't tread on me," which is sometimes used in support of far-right ideology.
Some carried signs that read "Freedom not Farce" and "No Mask or Vax Mandates."
Hours later, a portion of the group marched to the downtown park, disobeying an injunction, where they were met with heavy police enforcement.
The group typically marches down 17th Avenue, a popular street with restaurants, bars and stores. Last weekend, local residents clashed with the protesters in what police described as a public safety issue.
The situation has led to an outcry from residents, a special city council meeting, a letter to the police commission from the mayor and, finally, an emergency injunction by the city on Friday afternoon.
The injunction strengthens police authority to enforce the law.
Premier Jason Kenney was asked to comment on the protests in the Beltline earlier Saturday when he appeared on his now weekly phone-in show on CHQR and CHED.
He said he didn't know why there were still protests, because Alberta removed its COVID-19 restrictions weeks ago.
Kenney suggested people could instead demonstrate at McDougall Centre, the provincial government's offices in Calgary, or the Harry Hays building where the federal government offices are located.
"If you're upset about the federal travel vaccine mandates — so am I — go in front of there," he said. "You can make your point without inconveniencing people in that neighbourhood."
Both city council and the police commission have said they received hundreds of emails and phone calls from Calgarians about the protests in recent weeks.
The letter to the police commission from Mayor Jyoti Gondek laid out some of those concerns.
"The level of noise from protester's vehicle horns and chanting is negatively impacting quality of life," she wrote.
Gondek noted residents, many of whom live in one- or two-bedroom condos or apartments, have been leaving the area to avoid feeling trapped in their homes on Saturday afternoons. Others have reported being harassed for wearing masks.
Businesses have reported lost income as customers flee the area before the protests begin.
Dan Murray, who owns I Love You Coffee Shop in the Beltline, said the protests started about 18 months ago and grew to thousands of people after the so-called Freedom Convoy made its way to Ottawa.
"It got really crazy when the trucker stuff happened," he said.
The demonstration at Parliament Hill took over downtown Ottawa for about three weeks and ended after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the federal Emergencies Act. More than 100 people were charged with various offences between Feb. 17 and 18.
Murray said he and other residents also expected the Saturday protests in Calgary to end at that time but it's just "gotten worse and worse."
Peter Oliver, president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, said the protest has turned into a "real toxic mix" that includes white supremacists and other extremists.
"We have a serious problem here," he said earlier this week.
"It's a whole buffet of different losers."
— With files from Rob Drinkwater in Edmonton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 19, 2022.
