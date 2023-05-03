SURREY, B.C. - A shooting in Surrey, B.C.'s Guildford neighbourhood has left one man dead.
RCMP were called to the 108 Avenue and 148 Street area around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim with critical injuries.
He died later in hospital.
Police say initial information indicates this was a targeted attack.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken control of the case, and is asking anyone who was in the area between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. or has any information on the shooting to please contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.
