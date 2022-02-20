VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Police Department says its major crimes section is investigating an overnight fire at the Pacific National Exhibition that firefighters say involved explosions and 30-metre flames.
Assistant Fire Chief Brian Bertuzzi says crews responded to the volatile blaze on the northwest corner of Hastings Park at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
He says no one was on site at the time of the blaze and no firefighters were injured putting it out.
Bertuzzi says there was a high fuel load on site, including 500 litres of gasoline storage and high-pressure propane tanks.
He says two Zambonis and up to a dozen truckers were involved in the fire, which did not affect the part of the grounds where horses are kept.
Police say 20 vehicles and a building were damaged and the fire is considered suspicious.
Police are working with firefighters on the investigation.
"It was a very large, volatile fire with many explosions and flames shooting upward," Bertuzzi said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.
