Premier Jason Kenney says there are early signs Alberta has "reached and surpassed" peak COVID-19 cases in the fifth wave as provincial hospitalizations surge to numbers never seen before.
But Kenney warns that while cases are likely to decline, hospitalizations will continue to increase and put more pressure on an already overwhelmed health system.
Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu says the number of patients receiving care for COVID-19 has sharply increased over the last week, with more health-care staff having to isolate than in previous waves.
To prepare for a swell of expected hospitalizations, Kenney says the government is building additional bed capacity, maximizing the workforce with nursing students, and opening COVID-19 community clinics.
There are now more than 1,130 people in hospital for COVID-19 in the province, with 108 receiving intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.
