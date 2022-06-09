Edmonton's mayor says the city needs more funding from the province to help it address downtown crime.
Amarjeet Sohi says Edmonton receives less government money than Calgary for emergency shelter spaces.
He says Edmonton has more than 630 permanent emergency shelter spaces, while Calgary has almost 1,760.
He also says the province needs to increase Edmonton Police Service funding to match inflation and provide more permanent housing and safe drug consumption sites.
Sohi's comments came after the city published a safety plan online, abiding by a deadline set two weeks ago by Justice Minister Tyler Shandro.
In a letter to Sohi on May 26, Shandro demanded the city come up with a plan to curb ongoing crime in core neighbourhoods.
Andre Corbould, Edmonton’s city manager, says the plan highlights 12 areas for improvement.
These include more police and peace officers in the area, funding for affected businesses to hire private security, and bylaw changes that prohibit illicit drug consumption on transit.
Alberta Justice says it is reviewing the city's plan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 9, 2022.
