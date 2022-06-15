EDMONTON - Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, a week after acknowledging her party is investigating allegations of mistreatment of volunteers, now says there are problems.
Notley, in an email to NDP members, says while the party is committed to providing a respectful and safe work environment, in some cases, it has “fallen short.”
Notley does not provide details and was not made available for an interview.
Three months ago, 15 constituency presidents and regional vice-presidents wrote a letter to Notley and the party executive calling for action on what it termed a pattern of mistreatment of volunteers.
Notley spoke to the issue a week ago after that letter was leaked to the media.
She said the investigation process was still underway and that, in her words, “there are two sides to every story.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.
