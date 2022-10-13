HIGH PRAIRIE, Alta. - The RCMP says its major crimes unit is investigating the death of an infant in northern Alberta as a homicide.
Police say they responded to a report on Oct. 6 from High Prairie Regional hospital of the sudden death of a seven-month-old boy.
Mounties say in a release that the boy died at a residence in the town about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
An autopsy on Tuesday determined the death to be a homicide.
Police say there have been no arrests.
No other details were released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.