FOX LAKE, Alta. - RCMP have released more information about four people found dead Saturday after a house fire in northern Alberta.
The dead have been identified as a 78-year-old man and woman, an eight-year-old boy, and a seven-year-old girl.
The fire happened in Fox Lake on the Little Red River Cree Nation, a remote community northwest of Fort McMurray.
The dead were all residents of Fox Lake.
RCMP have said two children, a five-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, managed to escape the fire and were treated at a nursing station for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.
