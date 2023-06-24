PUNNICHY, Sask. - RCMP say they have arrested a man accused of driving a truck they allege left the scene after fatally striking a toddler.
Mounties have said that the victim was a one-year-old boy from George Gordon First Nation, 114 kilometres north of Regina.
They said the child was declared dead at the scene on Thursday evening.
Mounties later issued a news release saying they were searching for 33-year-old Mervin Poorman from Kawacatoose First Nation, and he'd been charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death and for operating a vehicle while prohibited.
Police sent an update that Poorman was located and arrested Friday evening at a home in Cold Lake, Alta.
They thanked the public for providing information that helped with the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2023.
