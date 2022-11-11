VANCOUVER - Dan Wilson says he arrived at the Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Vancouver to honour the sacrifices of those who have served the country.
Growing up in a military family in Saskatoon with a father and six uncles who were veterans, Wilson says there was a certain pride that led him to join the military too.
He was among hundreds who gathered under grey skies at the cenotaph in Victory Square to observe a moment of silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
The ceremony included a salute to Indigenous veterans, the laying of a single white rose at the cenotaph by 99-year-old Second World War veteran Percy Smith, and a flypast by CP140 maritime patrol aircraft in honour of those lost in combat and thereafter.
It was among ceremonies held in cities across Canada, from Victoria and New Westminster to Fredericton.
Premier John Horgan observed the day with a statement saying the ceremonies were occurring in an "uncertain global landscape" and pointing to Russia's war in Ukraine.
He says Remembrance Day is a chance for personal reflections on the horror and pain of war.
"We remember the fallen, and we recognize the loss of the grandparents, parents, spouses and children left behind," his statement says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.
