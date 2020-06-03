REGINA - Health officials in Saskatchewan are revising rules for family visits during the COVID-19 pandemic to long-term care homes and to patients in hospital intensive care.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says quality of life will be taken into account for visits to long-term care residents.
It says if a resident's needs can't be met without the help of family, two designated relatives or support people will be allowed to visit, but only one at a time.
The health authority says intensive or critical care patients in hospitals — as well as those in palliative care — will be allowed visits by two family members.
The province has also revised guidelines to ensure it's clear that a relative or support person can be with someone having difficulty getting emergency or inpatient care due to a mental-health disability, physical impairment or communication issue.
Health officials clamped down on visits to long-term care homes and hospitals as the pandemic gained ground earlier this spring.
Saskatchewan is reporting a total of 646 COVID-19 cases, with 33 of them considered to be active.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020
