REGINA - Saskatchewan has extended its public health order related to COVID-19 until the end of January.
That means masks will remain mandatory for indoor public spaces, including schools, and the province's vaccine passport system will remain in place.
Premier Scott Moe says the extension will allow the government to monitor how the holiday season affects COVID-19 cases.
"By then, we'll have a clear picture of what impacts, if any, the Christmas season will have potentially on our COVID transmission rates in this province. And we'll re-evaluate where we are and decide if they're extended, revised or removed at that point," Moe said Thursday.
He said there will be no new public health measures at this time.
Moe added that the province is in a much better situation heading into the holidays than it was last year. However, Saskatchewan's hospitals remain overburdened from COVID-19 patients and modelling has suggested the health-care system will not return to sustainable levels until mid-January.
The premier said COVID-19 cases are declining, down about 80 per cent from the peak a few weeks ago.
"We didn't see any rise in transmission over the Thanksgiving weekend, and cases continue to fall," Moe said.
"If everyone continues to be diligent and exercise a degree of caution and continue to get vaccinated, we should be able to do it safely without increasing the spread of COVID-19."
Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, said he is closely monitoring a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world, including Europe, which is being driven by people moving indoors for winter and waning immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccinations in Saskatchewan have been stagnant, and Shahab said residents need to get their COVID-19 shots, including boosters, and remain vigilant.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2021.
