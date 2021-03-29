REGINA - Saskatchewan says it's following national advice that recommends not giving shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to those under 55 years of age until a further safety review is done.
The Ministry of Health says most of the 15,000 doses of the vaccine that have been received so far have gone into the arms of those 58 and older at a drive-thru clinic in Regina.
It says some health-care workers younger than 55 have also received these shots, but to date no adverse effects have been reported.
The province says it has fewer than 100 doses of AstraZeneca left, but another 46,600 are expected to arrive this week from the United States.
About 179,000 vaccinations in total have so far been done in Saskatchewan.
The province continues to battle a spike of COVID-19 cases in and around Regina.
Another 202 new infections were reported provincewide on Monday, with 101 located in the capital. There were 162 people in hospital, with 22 people in intensive care.
Health officials are also warning that more infectious strains of the virus, which have taken hold in Regina, are now increasing in Moose Jaw.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.