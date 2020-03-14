REGINA - The Saskatchewan Health Authority says two presumed cases of COVID-19 in the province have been confirmed.
It says both cases — the only two in Saskatchewan so far — are travel-related and neither person has required hospitalization.
The provincial government followed the lead of other provinces on Friday in banning public gatherings of more than 250 people to try to control community transmission of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The province's chief medical health officer has said he believes the risk of contracting the virus is still low.
However, the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon have decided to cancel face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester over concerns about the spread of the virus.
The universities say they are suspending all classes for several days before moving them online on Friday.
The universities are still deciding on a way for students to take their final exams.
Several other universities have taken similar steps, including the University of Alberta and MacEwan University in Edmonton, the University of Calgary, the University of Lethbridge and Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont.
"I wish to reassure students, faculty and staff that the university remains committed to their health and safety," said University of Regina vice-president academic Thomas Chase. "We are working to ensure students' continued progress through their academic programs in the current term."
This story by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2020
