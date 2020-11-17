REGINA - Saskatchewan is reducing the number of people allowed to gather inside a home and making masks mandatory in public areas provincewide to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The Ministry of Health says effective Thursday, no more than five people will be allowed to gather inside a home, down from 10.
Gatherings outside of a household are being discouraged.
The government says it will expand its mandatory mask rule starting Thursday to all indoor public areas across the province regardless of the size of the community.
Visits to long-term and personal care homes are being suspended except for compassionate reasons.
Premier Scott Moe's government is also encouraging workplaces to have employees work from home as much as possible.
The province is disallowing party buses and says it's reviewing operational guidelines for worship services, recreational activities and the hospitality sector.
Health officials reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
Nearly 100 of the new cases were reported to come from in and around Saskatoon, which has 635 active infections, the most of anywhere in the province, the second being Regina.
The Ministry of Health says 71 people are in hospital, an increase from Monday. Fifteen people were receiving intensive care, one less than the day before.
Health officials have said intensive care units in Saskatoon are running at 130 per cent capacity and some out-of-town patients have been diverted to units in different cities.
Besides adding pressure on hospitals, the virus has spread into long-term care homes, which has drawn concerns from doctors and the Opposition NDP.
The province is reporting positive cases in at least eight personal care and assisted living facilities, as well as in three group homes.
There are also 19 schools where positive cases have been found.
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses has called on Moe to shut down non-essential business, such as bingo halls, bars, nightclubs and gyms, for at least two weeks to allow staff a chance to catch up on contact tracing and testing, as well as to provide a break to intensive care units.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.
