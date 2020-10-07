REGINA - Leader Ryan Meili has promised the Saskatchewan New Democrats would build a new surgery and outpatient centre in Regina if elected in the Oct. 26 provincial vote.
Some of the services the $60-million facility would provide would include surgery, diagnostic imaging and outpatient cancer care.
Meili says the centre would help take pressure off hospitals and reduce wait times.
He says it would also stimulate the economy by creating construction jobs during building and permanent employment once it was running.
Meili, noting the Saskatchewan Party promised a similar facility in 2012, criticized the government's inaction on health-care investments.
The New Democrat say people don’t have to settle for long surgical waits and austerity.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.
