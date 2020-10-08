NORTH BATTLEFORD, SASKATCHEWAN - Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says his party would provide new supports for seniors if re-elected Oct. 26.
Scott Moe says he would significantly reduce the cost of ambulance calls for seniors
He says his plan would eliminate charges for inter-hospital calls and cut the maximum cost of an ambulance call for the elderly to $135 from $275.
He says a Saskatchewan Party government would also increase the monthly benefit for those on low incomes under the Seniors Income Plan, which currently provides up to $270 per month.
Moe says the maximum benefit would increase to $360 over four years.
In addition, Moe is promising to hire 300 new continuing care aides.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 8, 2020.
