REGINA - The government of Saskatchewan is to provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon.
Premier Scott Moe and the province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, have scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m.
Saskatchewan is facing increased pressure to prioritize educators in its vaccination plan after an influential Cree teacher died from COVID-19.
Moe said during question period in the legislature yesterday that his government will be looking at priority groups in the coming days when the general age eligibility for vaccinations drops to people 40 and older.
Saskatchewan reported 243 new cases yesterday.
There were 200 people in hospital and 43 of those patients were in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021.
