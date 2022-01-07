REGINA - Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his position around mandated COVID-19 vaccinations remains unchanged.
He says the Saskatchewan Party government will not mandate vaccinations.
Moe says vaccinations are a personal choice and shouldn't be imposed on people by governments.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said earlier Friday that provinces will likely have to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the future.
Although Moe is encouraging people to get vaccinated, he says his position is firm.
Saskatchewan reported another 1,170 COVID-19 cases Friday — an all-time high.
However, the province's chief medical health officer has said only about one-third of cases are being captured through testing.
Hospitalizations are also increasing with 105 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
The province's test positivity rate sits at 31 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.
