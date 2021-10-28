REGINA - Premier Scott Moe says he doesn't know what Saskatchewan's plan is to reschedule hundreds of cancelled health-care services.
The province is dealing with a fourth wave of COVID-19 and continues to have the highest weekly rates of cases and deaths in the country.
Data from the Saskatchewan Health Authority shows that more than 30,000 people remain on a waiting list for surgeries.
All elective surgeries have been cancelled to redeploy health-care workers to COVID-19 duty, as have urgent surgeries for people needing open-heart or brain procedures. The province's organ donation program is also suspended.
Moe said Wednesday that he hadn't been briefed on what the plan was "for bringing folks back."
On Thursday, he suggested that private testing and contact tracing could free up health-care workers
"As we are able to deploy and procure some private contact tracing options ... that may provide us with the opportunity to return some of those folks who have been redeployed."
COVID-19 infections have been declining in recent weeks and the federal government recently sent nurses to the province to help. However, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says there is no plan in place to bring back the 275 health-care services that have been cut in recent weeks.
The province reported 237 new cases and 11 more deaths on Thursday.
There were 279 Saskatchewan residents in hospital with COVID-19, 77 of them in intensive care units. Nineteen of those ICU patients have been transferred to Ontario.
Modelling shows hospitalizations will remain high into the new year unless more public health orders are introduced.
Medical health officers, including Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, have recommended that the Saskatchewan Party government remove the option of showing a negative test from its proof of vaccination policy.
"This is where the government has a different view," Moe said. "We just don't feel that's right. We feel there should be an option for a negative test."
Some organizations in the province are taking it upon themselves to introduce more stringent measures that the government won't.
Starting in January, the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon will no longer accept a negative test from people who want to be on campus. They will have to be fully vaccinated.
Saskatoon is drafting a bylaw to limit gathering sizes within its city to try to reduce virus transmission.
Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili said Moe is following ideology, not science.
"Disregarding the modelling now shows we're likely to experience what Dr. Shahab says 'will be a miserable winter,'" Meili said. "I want to see us get this virus under control. I want to save lives and get the politics out of the way."
The Opposition will be insisting on a public inquiry into COVID-19, he added.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2021.
