REGINA - The government of Saskatchewan is preparing to start easing restrictions Sunday as part of its reopening roadmap.
It comes three weeks after 70 per cent of the province's residents aged 40 and older received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials announced earlier today that they will be relaxing restrictions on outdoor sports during the first step of reopening.
The province has also reached the vaccination threshold for the second step of reopening — more than 70 per cent of Saskatchewan residents 30 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccine.
As a result, the next phase of easing restrictions is to begin June 20.
Premier Scott Moe again urged people to get a COVID-19 vaccine during an afternoon news conference.
"We're not asking you to storm the beaches of Normandy," he said. "All we're asking you to do is go in and get a tiny needle in your arm."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.