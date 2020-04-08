REGINA - Health officials in Saskatchewan report that between 3,000 and 8,300 people could die in the province from COVID-19.
Projections released Wednesday say there could be between 153,000 and 408,000 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has released a number of "what-if" scenarios based on factors such as current physical distancing measures, testing and how many people one ill person could infect.
"We are luckily right now at the beginning and it's staying flat for now and we remain cautiously optimistic that this is what we hope to see continue," said chief health officer Dr. Susan Shaw. "However, we have a responsibility to be planning for what-ifs,"
On Wednesday, the province reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total so far to 271, including three deaths.
Dr. Jenny Basran, the health authority's senior medical information officer, said it's too early to know which situation Saskatchewan is in. She said that will depend on how well people comply with restrictions on physical interaction.
The health authority said measures to slow the spread of the virus have made a difference, and the most important thing people can do in the weeks and months ahead is to continue to isolate themselves and to wash their hands.
Dr. Julie Kryzanowski, the authority's senior medical health officer, said the province's measures must be sustained to be effective.
Officials said it's too early to provide accurate timelines on how long physical distancing measures will need to stay in place, when cases in the province may peak or over what time the projected death toll will occur.
"While it's too early to know exactly what's going to happen next, we do know based on what the Public Health Agency of Canada, what the premier and what the prime minister have said, that we should anticipate for weeks to months," Kryzanowski said.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney recently said modelling suggests his province's social distancing restrictions won't be relaxed until the end of May. Shaw said Alberta is ahead of Saskatchewan in terms of spread.
"In a few more weeks as we get to the same point in the data and experience we'll have more ability to offer some input into what that could look like," she said.
The health authority has also identified 20 of the province's 65 hospitals that would be designated as COVID-19 facilities, if required, to meet the needs of affected patients.
It also expects 100 ventilators that have been ordered will be delivered in the next two to three weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020
