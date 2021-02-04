REGINA - Saskatchewan says it has detected its third case of a COVID-19 variant.
Health officials say the person who tested positive for the United Kingdom strain of the virus is from the Saskatoon area and had travelled to Southeast Asia.
The Ministry of Health says it doesn't have evidence that any community transmission took place.
The Opposition NDP and two unions representing health-care workers are calling for more action from the Saskatchewan Party government given the arrival of a more contagious strain of the virus.
Health officials announced another 250 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven more deaths.
NDP Leader Ryan Meili says he's also concerned the province may be under-reporting the number of COVID-19 patients who are in hospital by only including those deemed to be infectious.
The Ministry of Health says that isn't so, and on Thursday announced that 216 people were in hospital, 31 more than on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.