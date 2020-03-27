REGINA - Saskatchewan announced nine new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing its total to 104, including two staff at a Saskatoon jail.
The Ministry of Corrections and Policing said the two workers at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre have been told to self-isolate at home while public health officials look into who they had contact with.
A spokesman said no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. But one unit is under quarantine due to what's believed to be another illness.
Bob Bymoen, president of the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union, said there needs to be increased testing for corrections workers, deputy sheriffs and inmates.
The government said restrictions have been placed on the movement of inmates, programs have been suspended and more thorough cleaning protocols are being followed.
Premier Scott Moe has also said the province is looking at options for how to handle provincial inmates during the pandemic, but nothing has been decided.
Some advocacy groups have called for non-violent inmates to be released, but Saskatchewan Justice Minister Don Morgan said there isn't a plan for that.
The province said six cases are linked to community transmission, while the rest are related to travel. Six patients are also in hospital, with two in intensive care.
Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said some masks, gowns and shields used by doctors and nurses in the fight against COVID-19 are possibly being stolen from some facilities.
CEO Scott Livingstone issued a warning about the disappearing equipment in a letter to staff and volunteers.
He said over the past two weeks there has been an uptick in items having to be ordered.
"As inconceivable as it is, we have confirmed there are public, staff, physicians and/or volunteers removing these supplies from SHA facilities for personal use/gain," he wrote.
"These actions could cost lives in future phases of COVID-19. These individuals have endangered their colleagues, themselves and our patients and families."
He said an investigation is ongoing.
Tracy Zambory, president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, said she has heard from members about supplies being stolen.
"It boils down to people being afraid," she said. "It really is only going to make matters worse if it continues."
She said registered nurses are already having to ration supplies and their use of personal protective equipment is under scrutiny.
They are concerned about the lack of protective equipment, especially N95 respirator masks, Zambory said.
"While the SHA has placed its own supply orders totalling $4.1 million, including for N95 masks, we must have contingency plans in place," a health authority spokeswoman said in a statement.
"We know that globally suppliers have adopted an equitable distribution strategy, which means not all orders will be filled as requested."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.
