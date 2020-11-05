REGINA - Saskatchewan is reporting 129 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest single-day record for new infections in the province.
The Ministry of Health said Thursday many of the new cases are in Saskatoon and the region around Prince Albert, two cities where a new rule to wear masks in indoor public spaces starts Friday.
Regina is the other city subject to the mandatory mask order, which is to be in place for 28 days.
The province said there are 877 active cases of COVID-19 and 32 people in hospital, five of them in intensive care, and 25 people have died from the illness.
Also starting Friday, the maximum size of home-based gatherings drops to 10 from 15. It had previously been reduced to 15 from 30.
Officials have been dealing in recent weeks with a steady rise in cases tied to public and private gatherings. Premier Scott Moe has urged people to follow public health guidelines.
He did so again on Twitter after Thursday's numbers were released.
"Much of the recent transmission has occurred within the home, either between household members or those who may be visiting," the premier said.
"In fact, this may be one of the places where we are most vulnerable, because we may relax our good practices when we are around people we know."
In an effort to slow the spread, the province also brought in new restrictions for nightclubs in Saskatoon, which are believed to have been a source of new infections.
Moe has repeatedly said he doesn't believe there needs to be widespread closures of businesses or restrictions on activities. Instead, he said he trusts targeted measures when outbreaks occur.
Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili renewed calls to reduce classroom sizes and increase capacity for testing.
He also said enforcement measures need to be outlined for the mandatory mask rule and the Saskatchewan Party government should consider extending it beyond the three cities.
“The pandemic doesn’t care where Saskatoon ends and Martensville begins or where the line is between White City and Regina,” Meili said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.
