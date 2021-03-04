REGINA - Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his province will join others indelaying the second dose of vaccines to speed up immunizations against COVID-19.
Speaking Thursday at a news conference with other premiers, Moeannounced thatpeople will get their second shot up to four months after the first, which falls in line with a recentrecommendation from Canada's national immunization committee.
Alberta and Manitoba made similar announcements after British Columbia first said Monday it was moving to afour-monthdelay.
The shift comes as health experts point to people being well protected against COVID-19 with a first dose and the country faces a limited supply of vaccines.
Health officials in Saskatchewan say that starting Friday staff will only be giving first shots. The change will not applytopeople who have appointments booked to receive a second dose, long-term care residents and staff, as well as those in personal care homes.
To date, about 84,000 vaccinations have been done in Saskatchewan out of the roughly 400,000 shots needed to inoculate residents 70 and older and health-care workers at high risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Health officials say delaying the second dose for up to four months would mean every adult in Saskatchewan could get their first shot by June.
Moe said earlier in the week that the delay would be a game-changer for how long public-health restrictions had to stay in place.
On Thursday, Saskatchewan reported 169 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.
The Ministry of Health also confirmed it would use 15,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 60 to 64 and certain health-care workers.
The province says these vaccinations will start later this month and eligible residents will be able to book an appointment by phone through a system that is expected to launch next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021
