REGINA - The Saskatchewan government says it has received a limited supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available to residents starting Wednesday.
The government says it has 2,500 doses to be administered through Saskatchewan Health Authority clinics to residents 18 and older.
Shots will only be available on a walk-in basis because of the limited number of doses and potential demand.
Both Alberta and Saskatchewan had requested a supply of the J&J vaccine from the federal government. Alberta received 5,000 doses last week.
Saskatchewan has one of the lowest vaccination rates for COVID-19 in the country and the government says it hopes the one-dose shot will increase uptake.
"There may still be people who have been waiting for this vaccine to become available," chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said Tuesday.
Hundreds of people in Saskatchewan have already received the single-dose shot in the United States, but have been getting booster shots in the province, he said.
Those who get the single-dose vaccine are considered fully vaccinated by the Saskatchewan government 14 days after their shot.
But they will be eligible for a booster two months following their vaccination and will have an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) available to them.
Since Saskatchewan introduced its vaccine passport in October, there has been a higher uptake in people getting their shots, said Shahab.
"We did hear from a few people they'd prefer getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That's why we opted to obtain limited supplies," he said.
Shahab said the province is willing to bring in a maximum of 10,000 J&J doses, depending on interest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.
