REGINA - The Saskatchewan government says it will present a budget next month when some MLAs return to the legislature.
The government and Opposition NDP have agreed to meet for a 14-day sitting starting June 15.
On that day, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer is to table the 2020-21 budget.
Only 10 MLAs from the government side and five from the NDP will be permitted in the assembly to comply with physical distancing made necessary by the COVID-19 health crisis.
Premier Scott Moe has previously said the government had no legislative business to attend to other than passing a budget ahead of a provincial election slated for the fall.
The NDP has been pressing the government to present the budget, since it only released spending estimates in March — the same day the legislature was closed over COVID-19 concerns.
As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan announced an eighth person had died from COVID-19 and one more death was under investigation.
The resident was in their 50s and was from the province's far north, which has been dealing with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Most of Saskatchewan's 77 active cases are in northern reaches.
There were no new infections reported on Tuesday. The province has had 634 cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020
