REGINA - Health officials in Saskatchewan say another resident from the far north region has died from COVID-19.
The government says the person was in their 70s.
Saskatchewan's death toll from COVID-19 now sits at 14.
Health officials reported 10 new infections over the past two days, for a total of 795 cases in the province.
They say most of the new infections are in the far north.
So far, 701 people have recovered from the illness, while six remain in hospital.
Officials in Saskatchewan also announced Thursday that they are no longer cautioning against non-essential travel to northern Alberta.
The advisory was put in place in April after cases of COVID-19 in northern Saskatchewan were linked to travel in northern Alberta, with an outbreak at an oil sands facility near Fort McMurray.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says officials in Alberta report that outbreak is over. But residents travelling between the areas are still encouraged to take precautions and to get tested if they develop symptoms related to COVID-19.
Saskatchewan's far north region has been one of the areas hit hardest by the virus and is reported to have 46 active cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.