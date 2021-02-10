VANCOUVER - Transmission of COVID-19 is slowing in Whistler, B.C., after health authorities warned of a rapid spread over several weeks.
Vancouver Coastal Health says in a news release that as of Feb. 8, it has identified 43 new cases and 24 older cases in the resort community.
It says based on epidemiological data, COVID-19 transmission is decreasing.
Since Jan. 1, there have been 614 COVID-19 infections in Whistler.
The health authority says most of the cases continue to be among young adults who are becoming infected in household settings.
Whistler has long had a problem housing staff for the ski resort and businesses in the community.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.
