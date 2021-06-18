WHITEHORSE - Yukon's top doctor says the territory has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 and a group of graduating teens who attended a prom event will need to self-isolate.
Dr. Brendan Hanley says one of the nine new cases is a student at F.H. Collins in Whitehorse.
He says the Grade 12 student attended a prom event on June 11, and anyone who attended will need to self-isolate until June 26.
In addition, students in four Grade 9 classes at Porter Creek Senior Secondary will also need to self-isolate, but Hanley did not give a reason as to why.
Yukon is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 64 active cases.
Thirty-one of the cases are believed to be of the Gamma variant first identified in Brazil.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2021.
