SURREY, B.C. - RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a teenager has died from his injuries after he was stabbed while aboard a transit bus in the city.
Police say the stabbing happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night.
Investigators say the 17-year-old victim and his attacker had some sort of altercation while on the bus, not far from the King George SkyTrain station.
Police are still seeking witnesses but say it appears the stabbing was "targeted" and an "isolated incident."
No arrests have been made, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, or IHIT, has been called in to investigate.
The attack is the second serious stabbing in as many weeks aboard a transit bus in Surrey, although the first victim, whose throat was slashed on April 1, is now recovering at home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2023.
