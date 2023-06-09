EDSON, Alta. - A town in northwestern Alberta is facing its second evacuation order due to an out-of-control wildfire.
An evacuation order was issued for the town of Edson and parts of Yellowhead County early Friday evening -- the town's second such order this spring.
Alberta government officials say the fire burning near the community has jumped fire guards and is moving closer to populated areas, including the town. They warn that there could be impacts to roads and highways if the fire crosses the guards and blocks evacuation routes.
The population of Edson is about 8,400 people.
An evacuation centre is being set up in Edmonton's Expo Centre.
Edson was evacuated for three days in early May by another wildfire.
Mayor Kevin Zahara said at the time he thought there was a good chance the town would be lost to the flames.
He said after residents returned that the evacuation had taken a heavy financial toll on townspeople through loss of income and unexpected expenses such as hotel rooms.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.